Kings 126, Jazz 125: Four Brutal Takeaways

The Utah Jazz fall short on the road to the Sacramento Kings.

Kevin Huerter scored 30 points, including a go-ahead three-point shot with nine seconds left to squeak by the Utah Jazz, 126-125.

Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 36 points in a losing cause.

The Jazz hung in there all night against a good team away from home, but when the rubber met the road in the final minute, it was the Kings that made the plays that mattered. Veteran Mike Conley missed a free throw with 24 seconds, paired with the inability to secure a defensive rebound on Sacramento’s last possession, did the Jazz in.

What did we learn? Let's dive into the key takeaways.

Walker Kessler Closes Out Game

Kessler has some limitations on offense, but the Jazz need his rim protection and presence in the paint during crucial times of the game. It’s worth noting that Kessler closed out the second and fourth quarters in a close game.

Whether this is a trend or an anomaly remains to be seen, but it’s something to keep an eye on as Coach Will Hardy tweaks the rotation. Kessler finished with 11 points while grabbing eight rebounds, and the Jazz were +17 with the big man on the court.

Jazz Cold From Long Distance

The fact that Utah only converted 25% of their three-pointers and still had a chance to win is a good sign. Utah got some really good looks in the fourth quarter, but they just wouldn’t go down. Hardy brought it up in his post-game press conference.

“Obviously, just a tough finish. I thought our guys hung in all game and battled," Hardy said. “Another rough night for us behind the three-point line. Our guys continued to compete. I liked our three-point looks. I think that will turn around.”

The Markkanen & Clarkson Show

Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson combined for almost half of Utah’s points with 62 on 66.6% shooting. The Kings had no answer for Markkanen's size in the paint, while Clarkson had his most efficient game of the year.

Markkanen is starting to draw comparisons to a 'Dirk Nowitski lite' around the league and should be a lock to make the All-Star team.

NBA Trade Deadline Looming

The Jazz are trending the wrong way, and with the trade deadline only six weeks away, there could be some moves lurking around the corner. The player to keep an eye on is Clarkson.

If the Jazz are unable to agree to an extension during the season, I can’t imagine executive Danny Ainge not putting the former Sixth Man of the Year on the trading block. Clarkson can opt-out in a players' friendly free-agent market in 2023, and Utah won’t want their second-leading scorer in another uniform next year without getting something in return.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!