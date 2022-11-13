Jazz HC Will Hardy Reacts to 9-Point Loss to Wizards

The four-game winning streak the Utah Jazz had been on came to an abrupt end on Saturday night in the nation's capital, as the Washington Wizards emerged victorious, 121-112. The Wizards seemed to have done their homework on a Jazz team that has become the 800-pound gorilla everyone is looking to take down.

Washington pulled it off due to some red-hot shooting and smart defense. From funneling the Jazz from the baseline to the middle of the court, and capitalizing on an overall lack of physicality in the paint, the Wizards had Utah's number.

Physicality hasn't been Utah's game this season, but the Wizards exploited that flaw with gusto. Washington out-paced Utah in points in the paint (48-to-52), second chance points (2-to-11), and fastbreak points (4-to-13).

"We've talked a bunch as a team that every game, especially road games, is going to present you with moments that are not going your way," Hardy said via KSL.com. "The other team goes on a run and the crowd gets into the game and you have to find a way to recenter yourself and stick together."

It just wasn't Utah's night. The Jazz seemed to be in a funk of sorts, despite getting out to a nine-point lead early in the game. Washington went on a 22-2 run at the end of the second quarter that stretched into the third and never looked back.

The Jazz had six double-digit scorers, led by Jordan Clarkson's 18. Collin Sexton provided Utah with a timely third-quarter boost, finishing the night with 17 points.

Talen Horton-Tucker also romped off the bench, chipping in a double-double (12 points/10 assists). But it wasn't enough.

One of the stories of this game was Utah going cold from three-point land, shooting 35% to Washington's 44.4%. Kristaps Porzingis' 31 points led all scorers, and he also nabbed 10 boards. He was a dagger, hitting 4-of-8 three-pointers.

Kyle Kuzma also crushed the Jazz, especially in the second half. The Utah Utes product finished with 23 points.

The two-day layoff between games perhaps cooled the Jazz, but they'll be back at it on Sunday with yet another road tilt vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

