Skip to main content

Jazz HC Will Hardy Reacts to 9-Point Loss to Wizards

The Utah Jazz fell to 10-4 on the season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The four-game winning streak the Utah Jazz had been on came to an abrupt end on Saturday night in the nation's capital, as the Washington Wizards emerged victorious, 121-112. The Wizards seemed to have done their homework on a Jazz team that has become the 800-pound gorilla everyone is looking to take down. 

Washington pulled it off due to some red-hot shooting and smart defense. From funneling the Jazz from the baseline to the middle of the court, and capitalizing on an overall lack of physicality in the paint, the Wizards had Utah's number. 

Physicality hasn't been Utah's game this season, but the Wizards exploited that flaw with gusto. Washington out-paced Utah in points in the paint (48-to-52), second chance points (2-to-11), and fastbreak points (4-to-13). 

"We've talked a bunch as a team that every game, especially road games, is going to present you with moments that are not going your way," Hardy said via KSL.com. "The other team goes on a run and the crowd gets into the game and you have to find a way to recenter yourself and stick together."

It just wasn't Utah's night. The Jazz seemed to be in a funk of sorts, despite getting out to a nine-point lead early in the game. Washington went on a 22-2 run at the end of the second quarter that stretched into the third and never looked back. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Jazz had six double-digit scorers, led by Jordan Clarkson's 18. Collin Sexton provided Utah with a timely third-quarter boost, finishing the night with 17 points. 

Talen Horton-Tucker also romped off the bench, chipping in a double-double (12 points/10 assists). But it wasn't enough. 

One of the stories of this game was Utah going cold from three-point land, shooting 35% to Washington's 44.4%. Kristaps Porzingis' 31 points led all scorers, and he also nabbed 10 boards. He was a dagger, hitting 4-of-8 three-pointers. 

Kyle Kuzma also crushed the Jazz, especially in the second half. The Utah Utes product finished with 23 points. 

The two-day layoff between games perhaps cooled the Jazz, but they'll be back at it on Sunday with yet another road tilt vs. the Philadelphia 76ers

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts with forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) after a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Jazz Claim Top Spot in Latest NBA Power Rankings

By Chad Jensen
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts during the second half against the against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
News

Wizards Update Bradley Beal's Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge looks on during warms ups before the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena.
News

Danny Ainge's True Reaction to Jazz's Hot 10-3 Start Revealed

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz are Turning Heads in the National Media

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) flips the ball into the seats after the Jazz defeated the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
News

Biggest Jazz Winners & Losers from 125-119 Hawks Win

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and head coach Will Hardy speak during a break in action against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

4 Takeaways from Jazz's 125-119 Road Win Over Hawks

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) handles the ball in front off Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Jazz HC Touts 'Handling Adversity of the Road' in Hawks Win

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Mike Conley Dishes on Jazz's 'Brand of Basketball'

By Andrew Rembacz