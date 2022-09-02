Predicting New Jazz Starting Five for 2022-23
The Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era is officially over, but with every ending comes a new beginning. For the Utah Jazz, a lot can still happen between now and the season opener, but let’s attempt to predict what the starting five could look like for the new-look squad now that Mitchell is out of the picture.
The 2022-23 season opens on October 2.
Point Guard: Collin Sexton
The Jazz have some options here with newly acquired Collin Sexton, Mike Conley, Jared Butler, and Leandro Balmaro. Utah will want to trade Conley before the season starts, but it will be challenging given his age (34) and contract not being team-friendly.
Even if Conley can’t be moved, it’s still time to move on and let the younger guys develop. Sexton should start at the one, with Balmaro and Butler battling for backup minutes. As we get closer to the trade deadline, the market could open up for Conley to teams trending to make the playoffs.
Shooting Guard: Ochai Agbagi
As the roster stands now, Malik Beasley is the leading candidate to start at the shooting guard. However, Beasley has a team option in his contract for 2023-24 that would fit perfectly for what the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to accomplish.
Unloading Russell Westbrook for an asset that can contribute this year, but also has an expiring contract which would create cap space to sign Kyrie Irving in 2023.
Trading Beasley would open the door for Agbagi, who was acquired in the Mitchell trade. The rookie standout from Kansas was a lottery pick, and will get a real shot to be a starter out of the gates. Talen Horton-Tucker will get a look as well, but Agbagi was the player that put the Cavaliers' offer over the top.
Small Forward: Simone Fontecchio
Here’s another situation that will hinge on the potential trade of Bojan Bogdonavic to the Lakers. I think the trade happens, and that would open up the door for Fontecchio.
The 6-foot-8 Italian is regarded as the No. 1 small forward overseas prospect by a Draft Express. When you take a look at Fontecchio’s YouTube highlight reel, it looks like a younger version of Bogdanovic.
Fontecchio signed a low-risk contract that could yield a big return, and Jazz fans should have him penciled in as the opening-day starter at the three.
Power Forward: Lauri Markkanen
Prior to the Mitchell trade, Jarred Vanderbilt had the inside track starting at the power forward position, but the newly-acquired Markkanen will make his case when he arrives in Salt Lake City.
Markkanen is a former lottery pick that the Jazz will be looking to develop his game to the next level. He’s proven to be a valuable piece in a rotation, above average three-point shooter, and can play multiple positions.
Vanderbilt specializes in defense, energy, and the effort that has been lacking with the Jazz in recent years. I love Vanderbilt’s skill set, but this is an easy decision with Markkanen starting at the four.
Center: Udoka Azubuike
Walker Kessler and Udoka Azubuike will battle it out in training camp for the starting Center job. Kessler is a rim protector, and defensive menace, but wasn’t drafted high enough to be handed the starting job.
Azubuike is the incumbent, and all things being equal, should be the starting center on for the season opener.
The Jazz are one trade away from having a brand new starting five from the previous year, and a new head coach. Time will tell whether all the offseason maneuvers come to fruition, but either way, it’s an exciting time to be a Jazz fan.
