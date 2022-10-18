Skip to main content

Jazz vs. Nuggets: 4 Things to Look For

The Utah Jazz are finally playing for keeps.

The long wait is finally over. On Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz will host the Denver Nuggets in the season opener at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

What will new Jazz head coach Will Hardy have in store for fans? Let's dive in and examine what we should be looking for as the Jazz kick off the 2022-23 season.

Play the Rookies?

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow (26) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena.

It appears Walker Kessler has clearly cemented himself as part of the rotation, but what about rookies Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio? The Jazz have sacrificed capital and resources into developing these two players, but in preseason they seem to be the odd man out. 

With the Jazz in the midst of a rebuild, will the rookies get some live reps at the expense of some of the vets, or will they have to learn by observing from the sidelines?

Containing Nikola Jokic

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena.

We all expect Jokic to put up big numbers against the Jazz, but I’m still curious to see how Kessler does against the former two-time MVP. Kessler may have been the best defensive player in college basketball last year, but he's never been faced with guarding a player with the skill set of Jokic. 

It’s a great test for a player that's developing and a team that's rebuilding.

The Crowd

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts with fans after making a thee point basket in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena.

Jazz Nation is divided on whether Utah should tank the 2022-23 season or go all in with both feet. Indeed, fans will be caught in the moment and cheering for the home team, but what about the portion that wants the Jazz to play for draft position? 

Losing games is uncharted water for Jazz fans, and we’ll see whether the crowd comes across as a fractured group or if they can cheer concurrently as one.

Will Malik Beasley or Jordan Clarkson Start?

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives the all past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.

Clarkson started the last preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks, but Beasley didn't dress due to an ankle injury. W

ho will Hardy go with to start the season? With Beasley off the injury report and practicing in full, it could go either way. Jazz fans will find out 30 minutes before tip-off.

Team Identity

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy calls out a play against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Vivint Arena.

You only get one chance to make a first impression. The biggest complaint from fans last year was a lack of team effort. 

The bar for the number of wins that Jazz fans expect this year is low, but that doesn't mean this won't be a fun group to watch play. Let's see if this new roster can keep fans engaged with effort and grit, despite whether they win or lose. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It will be important to create a positive team identity out of the gates to keep fans engaged. Tip-off is at 7:00 on Wednesday night.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Predicting How Jazz Allocate Game Minutes by Player in 2022-23

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy calls out a play against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Face Stiff Test in First Week of 2022-23 Regular Season

By Andrew Rembacz
Phoenix Suns guard Frank Jackson (55) attempts a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.
News

Report: Jazz Sign Ex-Lone Peak Standout Frank Jackson

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) brings the ball up the court against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Utah Jazz 2022-23 Season: Four Bold Predictions

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) walks up the court in a game against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Waive Jared Butler in Final Roster Cuts, Set 15-Man Roster

By Patrick Byrnes
Stanley Johnson poses for a 2022 NBA media day portrait.
News

Report: Jazz Waive Stanley Johnson Ahead of Roster Deadline

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Fall to Mavs in Preseason Finale: 5 Takeaways

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow (26) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz vs. Mavs Preseason Finale: What to Watch For

By Patrick Byrnes