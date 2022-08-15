Skip to main content

Predicting Who Steps Up as No. 2 Option for Jazz in 2022-23

It's looking like Donovan Mitchell is staying, so who emerges as Utah's No. 2 option?

Since the emergence of Donovan Mitchell and the defensive dominance of Rudy Gobert, media and NBA critics have debated who the true No. 1 was on the Utah Jazz. With the departure of Gobert, there's no longer a discussion as to who the alpha is in Utah. 

As the roster is currently constructed, and with Mitchell still in a Jazz jersey, this is his team. Beyond him, there is quite the drop-off in talent and All-Star wherewithal but there are still several significant role players and offensive threats. 

During the Gobert/Mitchell era, the third option changed from night to night, and with most of those players still on the roster, the Jazz and new head coach Will Hardy will be looking for someone to step up on a more consistent basis.

Former Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson, took up that mantle and gave the Jazz the lift they needed to win many games over the past two seasons. Although Clarkson is a great sparkplug that provides a seemingly infinite amount of energy for the team, his talents are best utilized and maximized off the bench and hardly the consistency that one would expect from a number two option.

There is, of course, Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been probably the most consistent offensive threat outside of Mitchell from the remaining core of the team. But Bogdanovic is nearing the twilight of his career as the 33-year-old enters his 12th NBA season. As consistent as he's been, he has shown signs of age, and to expect him to fill in as the No. 2 would be unfair.

Mike Conley was expected to come in and be that solid third option that would take the Jazz to their first championship. Unfortunately, that never panned out, and Conley has played well below expectations most of his tenure. It's likely due to his age and injuries, but looking forward, Conley is far beyond anything other than a solid role player and veteran presence in the locker room.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Finally, examining the newcomers, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Walker Kessler, all can be expected to be formidable role players that will provide the Jazz with great energy and defensive prowess. If any of these players fill in the role of the No. 2, this will be a very pleasant surprise, or the Jazz will be a very bad basketball team.

This leaves us with Malik Beasley and the clear favorite for the No. 2 option behind Mitchell. Beasley has had an up-and-down start to his career, but he is only 25 and has a lot to prove from a consistency perspective. 

There's no doubt that Beasley has the talent to be a consistent 20-plus-points-per-game scorer at all levels. He has the size and length to be a solid wing defender and be the stopper the Jazz have missed the past couple of years, especially in the clutch. 

Beasley will have an opportunity from day one to show his impact and take that leap. Pending the yet-to-be-seen, Gobert-less Jazz defense, if Mitchell can depend on Beasley to be a steady No. 2 option while the rest of the roster fills in where needed, the Jazz could be a solid threat to win on a night-to-night basis.

Follow Andrew on Twitter @ArembaczNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Factions Within Jazz Front Office have 'Never Wanted' to Trade Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick ByrnesAug 14, 2022 12:54 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) slap hands during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
News

How a Misfit Jazz Team Could be a Contender in 2022-23

By Andrew RembaczAug 13, 2022 1:35 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates with Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

Jazz Most Realistic 2022-23 Scenario Involves Donovan Mitchell Staying & a Playoff Push

By Patrick ByrnesAug 12, 2022 2:19 PM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Report: Jazz 'Closely Monitoring' Collin Sexton Situation in Cleveland

By Patrick ByrnesAug 11, 2022 12:40 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
News

Scottie Barnes Headlines Local Utah Powder League Showcase

By Andrew RembaczAug 10, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
News

Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert

By James LewisAug 10, 2022 12:12 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

A Fair Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Look This

By Patrick ByrnesAug 9, 2022 1:21 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Jazz Rebuild: How Many Draft Picks are Needed in a Donovan Mitchell Trade?

By Andrew RembaczAug 8, 2022 7:33 PM EDT