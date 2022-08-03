On Monday, the Utah Jazz rounded out their coaching staff with the hiring of Sean Sheldon, and the promotion of Brian Bailey to the front of the bench. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the news on Twitter.

"Clarification on Bryan Bailey. He is being promoted to the front of the bench, along with Alex Jensen and Lamar Skeeter. The Jazz are also hiring Sean Sheldon to their staff, who had been with the San Antonio Spurs..Bailey, Jensen and Skeeter were all with Quin Snyder," Jones tweeted.

Bailey will join Jensen and Skeeter as new head coach Will Hardy’s top-three assistants. Sheldon is coming over from the San Antonio Spurs, where he was the head video coordinator before being promoted to an assistant coach in 2021.

Jazz fans are familiar with Jensen, Bailey, and Skeeter, all of whom were a part of former head coach Quinn Snyder’s staff. Hardy will be the youngest head coach in the league at 34 years old so the experience behind him should be helpful.

Skeeter (33), Bailey (42), and Jensen (46) are going to be the three faces that you’ll see on the sidelines, as NBA rules only allow the head coach, three assistants, and a trainer to sit on the bench.

This Jazz coaching staff will have its work cut out for them following a year where a fractured locker was rumored to be a contributing factor to the lack of success.

There are a lot of new faces joining the roster this year, and hopefully, the new coaching staff can turn the ship around and get everyone on the same page.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.