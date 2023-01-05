Jazz Unveil Final Injury Report for Rockets Matchup

Something will have to give when the Utah Jazz face the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, as both teams will look to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Rockets enter the contest at full strength with no players currently on their injury report. Utah’s backup point guard Collin Sexton will miss his second consecutive game with a sore hamstring.

The oddsmakers peg the Jazz as the team to most likely get the win entering the contest as a 6.5-point favorite. However, being the favorite hasn’t meant much for the Jazz this year. Utah is only 4-6 in their last 10 games when the oddsmakers have predicted them to come out on top.

Utah’s average margin of defeat during its current losing streak is only three points per game. Head coach Will Hardy was asked about the five-game skid after Tuesday night’s defeat to the Sacramento Kings.

"When you look at a five-game stretch and can put together eight plays total that if they went the other way, you're on a five-game winning streak," Hardy said. "It's on us to maintain a consistency of our approach, a consistency of our message, to not be too emotional."

Whether the Jazz can get back to their winning ways will hinge on getting a collective effort up and down the roster. The Jazz are fifth in the league in bench scoring, averaging 40.2 ppg, but they’ve only been able to exceed that number once in their last five games.

Tip-off is at 6:00 pm MDT.

