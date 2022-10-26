4 Keys to Jazz Beating Rockets at Home

The Utah Jazz return home to Salt Lake City in a rematch with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Utah will be looking to get back to its winning ways after losing its first game of the year in Houston on Monday.

What’s it going to take to get back on track? Let’s break it down

Home Cooking

The Jazz return home after a successful road trip winning two out of three games. The upstart Jazz raised some eyebrows with upset wins over two projected playoff teams (New Orleans and Minnesota).

I expect the home crowd to be fired up, giving the Jazz a lift, but also cautiously optimistic about a team that can make a run at a playoff spot. Let’s see if the Jazz can ride the energy to a victory.

Simone Fontecchio > Rudy Gay

Fontecchio received his first meaningful action against the Rockets and impressed. The sharpshooter from Italy finished with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting while knocking down a trio of three-pointers.

Fontecchio has been the odd man out of the rotation, but after Monday’s performance, we’ll see if he takes Gay's spot, who has underwhelmed up to this point.

Stay on the Court

Each game the Jazz have played they’ve had issues with key players staying on the court due to foul trouble. In the first three games, it was Jarred Vanderbilt, and Monday, it was Walker Kessler’s turn as he committed four fouls in eight minutes. Let’s see if the Jazz as a collective unit can avoid unnecessary fouls and keep their core players on the court.

Markkanen Must Sustain All-Star Level

Lauri Markkanen was the talk of the town in his first three games in a Jazz uniform, averaging 24 ppg on an efficient 48% shooting. In Monday’s loss, he came back down to earth, scoring 14 points on 37% shooting.

In order for the Jazz to get back into the conversation of being a top-four seed in the West, they’ll need at least two All-Stars rostered. Can Markkanen be the first one?

The jury is still out, but Wednesday night will be an opportunity for the 7-foot forward to help the home crowd forget about Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.