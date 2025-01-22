Jazz-Thunder Injury Report: Markkanen & Collins Status Updates
The Utah Jazz continue their four-game road trip when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Both teams have key players that will be sitting this one out.
Johnny Juzang (hand), Cody Williams (ankle), Jordan Clarkson (foot), and Micha Potter are out, while Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (hip), and Brice Sensabaugh (ankle) are questionable.
As for the Thunder, Chet Holmgren (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (left soleus strain) are out. Starting forward Jayson Williams (hip) is questionable.
This will be the first time Collins will have a chance to play since January 4. That would be a big boost for the Jazz. Utah’s starting forward is having a breakout season, averaging 17.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.
Markkanen also has a shot to play his first game since January 11. Utah's leading scorer is averaging 20.1 points on 42.8% from the field. Statistically, it's been a down season. Markkanen is coming off a year in which he averaged 23.2 points on 48% shooting.
This will be a battle of two franchises headed in different directions. The Jazz are losers of three in a row and six of their last seven. The Jazz have turned up the notch in their tanking strategy over the last couple of weeks. If the season were to end today, the Jazz would possess the third-best lottery odds.
The Thunder are in first place in the Western Conference with a 35-7 record. Also, Oklahoma boasts a 19-2 record at home. Utah is 7-16 on the road this season. The top-off is at 6:00 pm MT.
