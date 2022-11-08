Skip to main content

Jazz Trounce Lakers, 139-116: Biggest Winners & Losers

The Utah Jazz made a statement in Monday night's routing of the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Utah Jazz experienced very little resistance while cruising to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, 139-116. The final score does not indicate the sheer dominance imposed by the Jazz, who now sit atop the Western Conference sporting a 9-3 record. 

The Jazz remained undefeated at home as this contest was well decided prior to the introduction of the starting line-ups. The Lakers were without LeBron James, while the Jazz lacked the services of Jarred Vanderbilt.

14 Jazzmen were in uniform, and everyone received game minutes. The Jazz had seven double-figure scorers, led by Lauri Markkanen's 23 points, while Mike Conley recorded another double-double with 14 points and 12 assists in less than 24 minutes. Every Jazz starter scored in double figures.

The Lakers were led in scoring by Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, who scored 29 and 22 points, respectively.

This game was all about the 801, as the Lakers received their second beatdown lesson this year while competing against the Jazz. Utah has scored at least 130 points in both contests against the Lakers this season, and 139 points mark the highest total scored in any NBA game this season. 

The 115 points at the end of the third quarter also marked the highest point total through three periods of any NBA game this season. And the 139 points are the second-highest point total for a Jazz team since 1990. Calling it a dominant performance may be an understatement, and the Lakers could not get back to L.A. fast enough.

Let's have some fun and review the winners and losers from Utah's ninth win of the season. 

Winner: Utah Beatdown

Even more impressive than Utah's league-high 139 points is that no Laker played in the positives per the NBA plus-minus system. Scotty Pippen Jr. played seven minutes and had a 0 rating. 

Every other Laker played in the negatives, led by Russell Westbrook's -23 rating. The Lakers may just declare the Jazz victorious when they meet later this season.

Loser: Lakers' Front Office

The Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to the Jazz as part of the Patrick Beverley trade. Beverley then stated, "Woke up a Laker!!! Its On!!!" 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The only thing that was 'on' was Horton-Tucker's 15 points, three steals, three assists, three boards, and +19 rating, which is way off the charts, not to mention is pair of dunks that may have earned him an invitation into the NBA Dunk Contest. Beverley was torched in the previous Jazz meeting and decided he did not want to feel the 801 heat on Monday night. 

Jordan Clarkson was once a Laker and was also traded, which was not a quality move in hindsight. In the off-season, the Lakers picked up Juan Toscano-Anderson from the Golden State Warriors. Toscano-Anderson may want to request a transfer back to the Warriors, as the writing is on the wall with this Laker team.

Winner: Walker Kessler

Kessler got in on the action by scoring nine points, grabbing eight boards, an assist, and two blocks in just 18 minutes of action. The Jazz seem to have an excellent team set-up in developing Kessler, which will pay dividends down the road. 

When awarded game minutes, Kessler has faired pretty well this season.

Loser: NBA TV

The NBA TV Network should nationally televise more Jazz games, especially when participating against large-market teams. The Jazz currently rank No. 1 in the Western Conference, and the basketball world, in general, deserves a glimpse into how to properly rebuild an organization, remain successful, and not tank. 

The Jazz are firing on all cylinders right now, and their success should be rewarded.

What it All Means

The Jazz straddle the top of the Western Conference standings with no signs of slowing down. This game against the Lakers was a total demolition of an opponent that basically had no chance from the start of the game. 

If the Jazz remain hungry with the obvious chip on their shoulder, we won't ask 'if,' but 'where' will they be seeded in the play-offs? And not the play-in game, the actual playoffs.

Follow James on Twitter @jlewNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) going to the basket in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

4 Illuminating Takeaways from Jazz 139-116 Beatdown of Lakers

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and head coach Will Hardy speak during a break in action against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Have a 'Chip' on Their Shoulder per Jordan Clarkson

By Chad Jensen
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

LeBron James Ruled Out Against Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) deflects a pass by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Biggest Jazz Winners & Losers in 110-102 Road Win Over Clippers

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after he was fouled by Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) as he made a basket in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Dunk Clippers, 110-102: Five Key Takeaways

By James Lewis
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) chases down Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

How Jazz Outlasted Clippers on the Road, 110-102

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) and guard Patrick Beverley (21) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz HC Praises Nickeil Alexander-Walker's Performance in L.A.

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Mike Conley Reveals Why Opponents are Struggling to Stop Jazz

By Chad Jensen