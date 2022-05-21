John Stockton has raised some eyebrows once again for dipping more than his big toe into the waters of a politically controversial topic.

NBA all-time great and Hall-of-Famer John Stockton continues to raise eyebrows with his controversial comments and behavior in supporting right-wing causes.

The former Utah Jazz all-star and all-time NBA steals and assists leader was known throughout his career for wanting to stay out of the spotlight and not bring extra attention to himself.

Those days are apparently long gone as Stockton, who now resides in Spokane, Washington, continues to find himself in the national news cycle for making his opinions known on highly controversial topics.

Months after appearing in an anti-vaccine video and subsequently supporting Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving's anti-vaccine stance, Stockton recently wrote a letter to a federal judge in support of a woman who was arrested in July for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"Janet Buhler is one of the kindest people I have even known," Stockton wrote in a letter submitted to the federal court in Washington, D.C. "... I have never heard her raise her voice, or confront anyone. In fact, she is quite reserved. She is intelligent and good company. I frankly cannot imagine that Janet could knowingly break the law, nor be involved in anything destructive, ever, no matter the situation. In my opinion, Janet Buhler is a quality person of high character."

Buhler, 58, is the wife of former Jazz team chiropractor Craig Buhler, who Stockton said in the letter has been one of his closest friends for the past 17 years.

Janet Buhler was arrested in Salt Lake City this past July after being charged with five counts by federal prosecutors. The charges stemmed from Buhler allegedly being in the Capitol that historic January day with her stepson-in-law, Michael Lee Hardin, who is a retired Salt Lake City police officer.



This past January, Buhler accepted a plea deal, agreeing to a single misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building, with the other charges to be dropped upon sentencing. Buhler is scheduled to be sentenced in a D.C. federal court on June 1. She faces a maximum potential of up to six months in jail.

Stockton's letter is reportedly among 25 in total sent in support of Buhler from family and friends that were submitted to the court as part of a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday by Buhler's legal counsel. The legal team is asking that Buhler serve a term of probation instead of any jail time.