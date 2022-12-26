Jazz Update Kelly Olynyk's Status for Spurs Matchup

The Utah Jazz hit the road the day after Christmas to face Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs. The Jazz are trending in the right direction as far as health concerns, but they'll still be down one starter heading into the contest.

Jazz starting center Kelly Olynyk will miss his fourth game in a row due to an ankle injury. Rookie first-rounder Walker Kessler has started three games in Olynyk's absence, averaging 11 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Spurs will be at full strength on Monday night as they currently don't have any players on the injury report.

The Jazz have a golden opportunity over the next seven games to make some hay as they’ll face five teams that are playing below .500 ball. The only team they play with a winning record is the Sacramento Kings, and they'll face them twice during this stretch.

The Jazz currently have a firm grip on at least making the play-in game, thanks to the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors being hit with the injury bug. Anthony Davis and Steph Curry will be on the shelf for at least two more weeks, and this will be an opportunity for the Jazz to create some separation before the All-Star break.

Despite being on the road, the Jazz opened as a 4.5-point favorite over the Spurs. Tip-off is at 6:00 pm MDT.

