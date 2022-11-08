Jazz HC Praises Lauri Markkanen's Performance vs. Anthony Davis

When the sneakers hit the hardwood at Vivint Arena on Monday night, it was clear that the Los Angeles Lakers had zeroed in on Utah Jazz 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen as the key matchup. Anthony Davis and his big teammates made a concerted effort to bump and push Markkanen around in an effort to throw him off his game.

Perhaps known as more of a finesse player, despite his size, Markkannen responded. It obviously lit him up, as evidenced by how his physicality and intensity levels rose to meet the challenge.

Although Markkanen started off the game a little slower, he produced 13 third-quarter points, living up to his 'The Finnisher' moniker. He ended up leading the Jazz in scoring with 23 points but only secured three rebounds, which suggests L.A.'s tactic got to him on some level. In the end, Utah prevailed with gusto, defeating the Lakers 139-116.

Head coach Will Hardy was pleased with what he saw from Markkanen — who also had a blocked shot — in a game situation where he was obviously public enemy No. 1 to the opponent — both as a scorer and as a man-on-man defender of Davis.

"I thought in the second half, Lauri, who was the primary matchup, did a much better on the ball by not letting Davis' first dribble get so deep into the lane," Hardy said. "I thought Lauri did a great job in the second half to use his physicality and foot speed."

Markkanen's counterpunch in the second half was encouraging. That attention he received from the opponent is going to increasingly become par for the course.

If Markkanen and the Jazz don't continue to develop the more physical aspects of his 7-foot, 240-pound game, it could give opponents a means to isolate and take him out of contests. He's such a great shooter and is quite the athlete at his height but he's going to have to continue to toughen up as this unlikely season marches on.

Markkanen is averaging a career-high 21.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. His best year as a boardsman was in his second year (2018-19) when he averaged nine rebounds per game.

