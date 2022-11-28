Jazz Update Lauri Markkanen's Status for Bulls Matchup

The Utah Jazz could be without forward Lauri Markkanen against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night as he’s listed as questionable with a knee contusion. Markkanen suffered the injury in Saturday night's loss to the Phoenix Suns, but was able to play through it and finish the game.

If Markkanen doesn’t play, the Jazz could shorten up the rotation and give Jarred Vanderbilt and Talen Horton-Tucker more time on the court or possibly distribute some minutes to rookie forward Simone Fontecchio.

Losing Markkanen would be a big blow to a Jazz team that’s lost its last four in a row. If Utah’s leading scorer ends up missing Monday's contest, the tank chatter could start up again in the rumor mill.

It’s still early in the season, and Utah has time to tweak its roster to get back into the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. The Jazz are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they’re also only five games ahead of a bottom-five team.

The Bulls will also be without one of their starters as well. According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, shooting guard Alex Caruso didn't practice Sunday due to a right ankle sprain and is unlikely to be available for Monday's tilt in Utah.

Despite the uncertainty of who will suit up, the oddsmakers have the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

