How Jazz Fans Can Vote Markkanen & Clarkson to All-Star Game

It's time for Jazz Nation to get busy voting Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson to the NBA All-Star Game.

Nobody expected the Utah Jazz to be a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference in the wake of executive Danny Ainge's busy offseason marked by one blockbuster trade after another. And yet, the Jazz blasted off to open this season in red-hot fashion, grabbing the NBA's attention.

Since Utah's hot 10-3 start, the Jazz have settled as a threat to earn a playoff berth or, at the very least, a shot at the play-in. The two players arguably most responsible for Utah's early-season success have been forward Lauri Markkanen and shooting guard Jordan Clarkson.

For the first time in decades, the NBA All-Star game will be played in Salt Lake City. Both Markkanen and Clarkson have garnered some early All-Star buzz, and Jazz Nation can do its part to help them represent the squad.

Right now, Jazz fans can click this link and go vote for Markkanen and Clarkson, or any deserving player, to be named 2022-23 NBA All-Stars. Smash the link and show these two Jazzmen making hay in a small market the love they deserve.

Markkanen was acquired by Utah in the Donovan Mitchell trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past summer. 'The Finnisher' is averaging a team-high 22.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Clarkson has emerged as a key starter for Utah post-Mitchell, averaging a career-high 20 points and 4.5 assists per game, to go along with his 3.8 rebounds per contest. The former Sixth Man of the Year has proven that he's likely belonged in a starting lineup all along.

But living in the shadow of a dominant three-time All-Star like Mitchell made it difficult for Clarkson to ply his wares as a starter in Utah. Those days are in the past, however, as Clarkson has emerged into arguably Utah's most valuable player. Although, Markkanen has a claim to that title, too.

Here's to hoping both Jazzmen hear their names called when the All-Star rosters are announced.

