With only three weeks until the NBA trade deadline line, the rumors centered around the Utah Jazz won’t stop. The latest is in regards to veteran Mike Conley and a potential exchange with the Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA insider Marc Stein dished the details.

“The Clippers, league sources say, are exploring trade options to fortify their frontcourt beyond Ivica Zubac, but that’s not all. Sources say they also have trade interest in Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. amid a rising belief leaguewide that the Jazz — who have tumbled to No. 9 in the West at 22-24 after their great start — could become a much-needed seller at this deadline. The Clippers’ backcourt depth just took a hit with the news that John Wall is out for at least two weeks with an abdominal strain.”

Whether the Jazz are buying or selling remains to be seen, but Conley’s veteran presence in Salt Lake City has been a positive influence on the young players. Also, Conley fetching a first-round pick in return at this stage in his career is most likely not in the cards unless other Jazz players or teams are a part of the equation.

With the emergence of Ochai Agbaji, the Jazz could be looking to unload one of their veteran shooting guards. It’s rumored that there’s a desire on both sides to get a deal done between Jordan Clarkson and Jazz management. However, the former Sixth Man of the Year could be dealt if the Jazz feel like the chances of retaining Clarkson are trending in the wrong direction.

Malik Beasley is another player that Jazz fans should be keeping their eye on. Beasley is fifth in the NBA in made three-pointers and has a team-friendly option for 2023-24. Utah could garner a quality asset back and, at the same time, clear a path for Agbaji to get starter minutes to develop.

There are a lot of moving parts and unknowns at this point, but what we can be sure of is the rumors will be flowing in like clockwork with Jazz executive Danny Ainge at the helm.

