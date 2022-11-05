Mike Conley Reveals Why Opponents are Struggling to Stop Jazz

The Utah Jazz are now 7-3 on the season after decimating the Los Angeles Lakers on the road, 130-116. The Jazz might be sans a bonafide superstar player, like, say, a LeBron James, but there's more than one way to skin a cat.

Call it death by a thousand cuts, but the Jazz know that their collection of starters and role players can execute in unison, and each one has his own unique way of gashing the opponent.

Point guard Mike Conley dished on that very topic on Friday night following Utah's win over the Lakers.

"I think the spacing is the biggest difference for us," Conley said. "We're so unselfish that the ball's just moving around and pinging, and every one of the five guys can beat you off the dribble and make plays."

The Frozen Rope's Patrick Byrnes (@pbyrnesNBA on Twitter) shared a similar take on Utah's offensive prowess on Saturday morning.

The Jazz spread you out, can dribble drive, and have a plethora of capable three-point shooters. It’s unfortunate Utah has zero national TV games to display an offense that can put on quite a show.

Indeed, at this stage, opponents simply have no way to key in on stopping the Jazz defensively. You can try taking away Utah's leading scorer, Lauri Markkanen, but like a basketball hydra, another playmaker can spring up in his place.

Through 10 games, the Jazz have six players averaging double-digit scoring per game. There are the aforementioned Conley and Markkanen, plus Jordan Clarkson (17.4 ppg), Collin Sexton (13.6 ppg), Kelly Olynyk (12.7), and Malik Beasley (10.7).

Two of those guys aren't even starters, though Sexton and Beasley are playing starters' minutes. It's been a marvelous brand of team basketball and fun as heck to watch.

Jazz coach Will Hardy continues to turn heads around the league. If Utah keeps up its winning ways, it'll be 'hard' to usurp Hardy as the leader in the clubhouse to take home NBA Coach of the Year honors.

As for Conley, in his age-35 season, he's playing inspired ball, offering more than his tangible impact on the court. Without his intangible contributions — his leadership and example — in the locker room, maybe Hardy's debut starts with a whimper instead of a bang.

