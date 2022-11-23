Pistons Update Cade Cunningham's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz finally have a scheduling advantage as they host the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. It will be the second game on a back-to-back for Detroit, while Utah will be playing on one day's rest along with the home-court advantage.

This will be the fifth straight contest on the road for the Pistons in a grueling stretch where they’ve dropped four out of five games. If that wasn’t enough, Detroit will be down a couple starters as Saddiq Bey (ankle) and Cade Cunningham (leg) are both ruled out.

Detroit had high hopes to start the season, but with Cunningham out for at least another three weeks could put them right in the middle of the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Also, this will be the return of forward Bojan Bogdanovic to Vivint Arena. The former Jazzman was dealt last September for Kelly Olynyk in Utah’s attempt to start to rebuild the roster.

Bogdanovic just recently signed a two-year, $39.1 million dollar contract, but with the Pistons' recent setbacks, the three-point specialist could be traded again to a contender before the deadline.

The Jazz will be without veteran point guard Mike Conley (knee) for the second straight game. Backup point guard Collin Sexton started in his place in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Sexton finished the game with only one assist in 28 minutes. The Jazz will be looking for more production from Conley’s replacements moving forward.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.