Skip to main content

Report: Rudy Gobert's Exit Meeting with Jazz 'Likely' to Determine his Future

The latest in the Rudy Gobert saga.

As the Utah Jazz enter their offseason, the team has been rendered spectators like everyone else as the NBA playoffs rage on. The Jazz were eliminated from the first round by the Dallas Mavericks a week ago and have since been embroiled in the rumor mill. 

From Rudy Gobert's future to that of Donovan Mitchell, and even head coach Quin Snyder, it's hard to say what this team will look like come the 2022-23 campaign. One day removed from breaking his silence on the "him or me" rumors (relative to Mitchell), we received another update from the Gobert camp. 

The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that, whatever is going to happen this offseason, Gobert expects to be apprised of how the team views his situation when he sits down with the Jazz brass during his exit interview. 

"Rudy Gobert and his agent are waiting for their annual exit meeting with the Utah Jazz, League sources tell The Athletic. That meeting will likely determine how the two sides proceed going forward into the offseason," Jones tweeted. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's hard to say how much of the drama this offseason, and the rumors of a disconnect between Gobert and Mitchell down the stretch of this past season, is true. However, when it comes to covering pro sports, usually, where there's smoke, there's fire. 

The Jazz could look totally different when next season rolls around, especially if the team trades the 29-year-old Gobert away. If truly faced with an ultimatum, the Jazz could err on the side of the younger Mitchell, whose skill-set is more in line with the modern trends and demands of the NBA than that of Gobert, who, despite his defensive dominance, is something of a relic of a bygone age. 

Mitchell is also four years Gobert's junior. Jones' tweet, though, gives Jazz fans a quasi-timeline on some sort of indication of Gobert's future. Until then, it's hurry up and wait. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to shoot a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Rudy Gobert Breaks Silence on Swirling Trade Rumors

By J.P. TrumanMay 2, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
News

Report: Rudy Gobert at 'Him or Me' Point with Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell

By J.P. TrumanMay 2, 2022
Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone (32) in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena.
News

1991 Era Karl Malone Would Laugh at Draymond Green’s Ejection

By Marty CarpenterMay 2, 2022
Jason Kidd, Rudy Gobert
News

Jason Kidd Slams Rudy Gobert After Eliminating Jazz

By J.P. TrumanMay 1, 2022
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) high fives a teammate during second half action against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center.
News

Insider Hints at Gordon Hayward Returning to Jazz

By J.P. TrumanMay 1, 2022
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder addresses the media prior to a game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Lakers Have 'Serious' Interest in Prying Quin Snyder Away from Jazz

By Chad JensenMay 1, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Jazz 'Committed to Building Around' Donovan Mitchell

By Chad JensenApr 29, 2022
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back to shoot the ball over Utah Jazz Danuel House Jr. (25) in the second quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Choke at Home, Lose Game 6 & Series to Mavs

By Chad JensenApr 29, 2022