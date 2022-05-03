As the Utah Jazz enter their offseason, the team has been rendered spectators like everyone else as the NBA playoffs rage on. The Jazz were eliminated from the first round by the Dallas Mavericks a week ago and have since been embroiled in the rumor mill.

From Rudy Gobert's future to that of Donovan Mitchell, and even head coach Quin Snyder, it's hard to say what this team will look like come the 2022-23 campaign. One day removed from breaking his silence on the "him or me" rumors (relative to Mitchell), we received another update from the Gobert camp.

The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that, whatever is going to happen this offseason, Gobert expects to be apprised of how the team views his situation when he sits down with the Jazz brass during his exit interview.

"Rudy Gobert and his agent are waiting for their annual exit meeting with the Utah Jazz, League sources tell The Athletic. That meeting will likely determine how the two sides proceed going forward into the offseason," Jones tweeted.

It's hard to say how much of the drama this offseason, and the rumors of a disconnect between Gobert and Mitchell down the stretch of this past season, is true. However, when it comes to covering pro sports, usually, where there's smoke, there's fire.

The Jazz could look totally different when next season rolls around, especially if the team trades the 29-year-old Gobert away. If truly faced with an ultimatum, the Jazz could err on the side of the younger Mitchell, whose skill-set is more in line with the modern trends and demands of the NBA than that of Gobert, who, despite his defensive dominance, is something of a relic of a bygone age.

Mitchell is also four years Gobert's junior. Jones' tweet, though, gives Jazz fans a quasi-timeline on some sort of indication of Gobert's future. Until then, it's hurry up and wait.

