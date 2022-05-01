Skip to main content

Insider Hints at Possibility of Gordon Hayward Returning to Jazz

The Hornets' forward has been linked to the Jazz.

July 4, 2017 is a day that will live forever in infamy for Utah Jazz fans.

Barbecues, parades, and backyard swimming pools were rudely interrupted as Gordon Hayward spurned the Jazz – not once but twice in the same day – and signed a free-agent contract with the Boston Celtics.

After seven years in Utah, the all-star headed back East to join the Celtics.

Well, everyone knows how badly that turned out for Hayward, who suffered a gruesome injury in his first regular-season game with Boston and never really had the career in Beantown he had hoped, leaving the Celtics after opting out of his final season and joining the Charlotte Hornets in November of 2020 on a four-year deal worth $120 million.

Could the summer of 2022 possibly bring Hayward back to the Jazz?

It’s a possibility, according to The Athletic’s John Hollinger.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hollinger detailed over the weekend that the Hornets are one of five teams that could potentially target Jazz Center Rudy Gobert in a trade package after Utah flamed out of the playoffs early once again last week, losing in six games to the Dallas Mavericks.

That, along with Gobert’s much-detailed beef with Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, could lead to the fan-favorite center being traded prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

“If there is one team that might be tempted to put together a James Harden-type package for Gobert, (Charlotte) is the one,” Hollinger wrote. “Charlotte badly needs a rim protector and has enough cap flexibility to absorb Gobert’s $170 million salary over the next four years … The obvious crushing irony of this trade is that it would almost certainly involve sending Hayward back to Utah.”

Hollinger goes on to say that Charlotte has the 13th and 15th picks in the 2022 draft and could make a pretty compelling package, as the Jazz traded away their first-round pick and have none at the moment.

The other four teams Hollinger mentions who could possibly be interested in Gobert and have the assets to make a deal include Atlanta, Toronto, New York and Memphis.

While any deal that included Gobert would be a blockbuster this summer, one for Hayward would certainly make waves and give Jazz fans a stomach-churning experience they haven’t had since a different kind of fireworks hit the Utah skies five years ago.

Whether they would embrace his return would be an entirely different and interesting story.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder addresses the media prior to a game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Lakers Have 'Serious' Interest in Prying Quin Snyder Away from Jazz

By Chad Jensen16 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Jazz 'Committed to Building Around' Donovan Mitchell

By Chad JensenApr 29, 2022
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back to shoot the ball over Utah Jazz Danuel House Jr. (25) in the second quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Choke at Home, Lose Game 6 & Series to Mavs

By Chad JensenApr 29, 2022
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith watches his team warm up pro to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Owner Gives Fans Hint at New Team Colors

By Marty CarpenterApr 28, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Here's Why Jazz Need the 2018 Version of Donovan Mitchell

By Brad TaylorApr 28, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrate after the game against the Dallas Mavericksin game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 100-00.
News

Inconsistent Jazz About to be Sent Packing in Game 6

By J.P. TrumanApr 28, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Keyon Dooling (55) brings the ball up court in game six of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedEx Forum.
News

Jazz Assistant Coach Keyon Dooling Charged with Fraud, Placed on Administrative Leave

By J.P. TrumanApr 27, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 100-00.
News

Donovan Mitchell is Good to Go for Jazz's Game 6 vs. Mavs

By Chad JensenApr 27, 2022