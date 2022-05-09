Skip to main content

3 Potential Trade Destinations for Jazz Center Rudy Gobert

Where would Rudy land in a potential trade?

Utah Jazz fans have been on pins and needles this offseason, hoping for answers to whether Donovan Mitchell truly wants out. And what about Rudy Gobert? Could the All-Star center really be strong-arming the Jazz into an ultimatum? 

These are the questions Jazz Nation is asking. If Gobert does get traded, what are the plausible landing spots? Let’s take a look at some of the possibilities.

In a hypothetical situation where Gobert hits the market, there certainly won’t be a lack of interest. We’re talking about a three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. If you’re into metrics, Rudy is your guy.

  • 103.5 Defensive Rating (2nd)
  • 36.4% Defensive Rebound Percentage (1st)
  • 25.1% Total Rebound Percentage (1st)
  • .2643 Win Shares per 48 minutes (3rd)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gobert is a true difference-maker. That’s undebatable. What is up for debate is where and how a trade would make sense for both teams involved. 

NBA trade rules and cap space will take most teams out of the equation. That being said, let’s look at three trades that would make sense.

1.  Gobert for Jaylen Brown and Draft Capital.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball under pressure form Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter during game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.

Why Utah does it: Mitchell gets his running mate. A two-way player that’s proven and the Jazz would have the space to resign in 2024.

Why Boston does it: Gobert provides the rim protection that Boston needs to get past Giannis. Jayson Tatum on offense with Gobert and Marcus Smart on defense make a strong case to get them over the top.

2. Gobert for Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) gestures after a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center.

Why Utah does it: Wiggins would give the Jazz the athletic length they’ve been needing on the wing. The Jazz would have the cap space to re-sign in 2023.

Why Golden State does it: Can you imagine Rudy rolling off screens with shooters like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole?

3. Gobert & Mike Conley in Exchange for Expiring One-Year Contracts & Draft Capital

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Mike Conley (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena.

Why the Jazz do it: Sometimes you have to take a step backward if you want to move forward. Sacrifice 2022-2023 for draft capital and maximum cap space in the 2023 free agency market. 

Any deal would hinge on what draft picks the Jazz would get in return. A mini-rebuild that would revolve around Mitchell.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnes_patrick.

Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) looks to pass against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Jared Butler Left Jazz Exit Meeting 'Optimistic' He'll have Bigger Role in 2022-23

By Chad JensenMay 8, 2022
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

ESPN Analyst Urges Lakers to Trade LeBron James to Jazz

By Chad JensenMay 7, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) fight for rebound position in the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Eastern Conference Contender Interested in Trading for Rudy Gobert

By Chad JensenMay 7, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrate after the game against the Dallas Mavericksin game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 100-00.
News

NBA Analyst Hints at Why Jazz Could be Ready to Split up Gobert/Mitchell Ticket

By Chad JensenMay 6, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

NBA Rumor Mill Links Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell to Knicks

By Chad JensenMay 6, 2022
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder reacts during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
News

Jazz HC Quin Synder Linked to New Eastern Conference Vacancy

By Chad JensenMay 5, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and head coach Quin Snyder talk during a pause in play during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz GM Justin Zanik Addresses Outlook of HC Quin Snyder

By Chad JensenMay 4, 2022
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith speaks with Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge prior to a game against the Dallas Mavericks during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Hints at New Team Colors

By Marty CarpenterMay 4, 2022