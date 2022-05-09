Utah Jazz fans have been on pins and needles this offseason, hoping for answers to whether Donovan Mitchell truly wants out. And what about Rudy Gobert? Could the All-Star center really be strong-arming the Jazz into an ultimatum?

These are the questions Jazz Nation is asking. If Gobert does get traded, what are the plausible landing spots? Let’s take a look at some of the possibilities.

In a hypothetical situation where Gobert hits the market, there certainly won’t be a lack of interest. We’re talking about a three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. If you’re into metrics, Rudy is your guy.

103.5 Defensive Rating (2 nd )

103.5 Defensive Rating (2 ) 36.4% Defensive Rebound Percentage (1 st )

) 25.1% Total Rebound Percentage (1 st )

) .2643 Win Shares per 48 minutes (3rd)

Gobert is a true difference-maker. That’s undebatable. What is up for debate is where and how a trade would make sense for both teams involved.

NBA trade rules and cap space will take most teams out of the equation. That being said, let’s look at three trades that would make sense.

1. Gobert for Jaylen Brown and Draft Capital. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Why Utah does it: Mitchell gets his running mate. A two-way player that’s proven and the Jazz would have the space to resign in 2024. Why Boston does it: Gobert provides the rim protection that Boston needs to get past Giannis. Jayson Tatum on offense with Gobert and Marcus Smart on defense make a strong case to get them over the top. 2. Gobert for Andrew Wiggins Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Why Utah does it: Wiggins would give the Jazz the athletic length they’ve been needing on the wing. The Jazz would have the cap space to re-sign in 2023.

Why Golden State does it: Can you imagine Rudy rolling off screens with shooters like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole? 3. Gobert & Mike Conley in Exchange for Expiring One-Year Contracts & Draft Capital Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Why the Jazz do it: Sometimes you have to take a step backward if you want to move forward. Sacrifice 2022-2023 for draft capital and maximum cap space in the 2023 free agency market.

Any deal would hinge on what draft picks the Jazz would get in return. A mini-rebuild that would revolve around Mitchell.

