It’s been a roller coaster of emotions this past month for Utah Jazz fans, but the dust appears to be settling on the Rudy Gobert blockbuster trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gobert was one of a kind. It’s not every day a late first-round pick turns into the face of the franchise. The thought of Rudy playing in another uniform just feels weird.

Jazz Nation’s thoughts on the trade were all over the map.

Some fans were frustrated over the trade, and rightfully so. They could still feel the sting of Gordon Hayward spurning the Jazz for greener pastures. Gobert, on the other hand, was passionate about finishing his career in Salt Lake City, and bringing home a title to the organization that believed in him.

How could Jazz executives do this to their fan base?

Then there were the fans that seemed emotionless to the prospect of losing Gobert to a rival. It was just business. The Jazz extracted enough assets back in the exchange, and there's no reason to lose any sleep over it.

Let’s not forget about the fans that have just had enough. We’ve seen the threads on social media.

These were the, “I’m turning in my fan card and I’ll never root for the Jazz again” type of fans. Hopefully, this part of Jazz Nation can get back to its rooting ways heading into the new season.

It would be disingenuous to say that I wasn’t taken back when the Jazz traded the three-time Defensive Player of the Year in his prime, but I’ve had some time to reflect. I’m happy for Gobert.

He's in a better situation. If we're being honest, the window closed on this team bringing a championship to Salt Lake City. The Gobert-Donovan Mitchell era had run its course.

The Timberwolves have a roster that has a real shot of winning a title, and Utah’s front office sent Rudy to a place where he can succeed and be happy. That’s a good thing.

At 30 years old, Rudy will soon enter the back nine of his career and may only have 2-3 years of sustaining an All-Star level of play. He‘s earned the opportunity to play the remainder of his prime years in a situation where he can contend for a championship.

That wasn’t going to happen in Salt Lake City. Minnesota is where he belongs.

