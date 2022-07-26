Skip to main content

Here's Why Jazz's Rudy Gobert Trade Was the Right Thing to Do

The dust has settled on the Rudy Gobert trade. What are the implications several weeks removed?

It’s been a roller coaster of emotions this past month for Utah Jazz fans, but the dust appears to be settling on the Rudy Gobert blockbuster trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gobert was one of a kind. It’s not every day a late first-round pick turns into the face of the franchise. The thought of Rudy playing in another uniform just feels weird.

Jazz Nation’s thoughts on the trade were all over the map.

Some fans were frustrated over the trade, and rightfully so. They could still feel the sting of Gordon Hayward spurning the Jazz for greener pastures. Gobert, on the other hand, was passionate about finishing his career in Salt Lake City, and bringing home a title to the organization that believed in him. 

How could Jazz executives do this to their fan base?

Then there were the fans that seemed emotionless to the prospect of losing Gobert to a rival. It was just business. The Jazz extracted enough assets back in the exchange, and there's no reason to lose any sleep over it.

Let’s not forget about the fans that have just had enough. We’ve seen the threads on social media. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These were the, “I’m turning in my fan card and I’ll never root for the Jazz again” type of fans. Hopefully, this part of Jazz Nation can get back to its rooting ways heading into the new season.

It would be disingenuous to say that I wasn’t taken back when the Jazz traded the three-time Defensive Player of the Year in his prime, but I’ve had some time to reflect. I’m happy for Gobert.

He's in a better situation. If we're being honest, the window closed on this team bringing a championship to Salt Lake City. The Gobert-Donovan Mitchell era had run its course.

The Timberwolves have a roster that has a real shot of winning a title, and Utah’s front office sent Rudy to a place where he can succeed and be happy. That’s a good thing.

At 30 years old, Rudy will soon enter the back nine of his career and may only have 2-3 years of sustaining an All-Star level of play. He‘s earned the opportunity to play the remainder of his prime years in a situation where he can contend for a championship. 

That wasn’t going to happen in Salt Lake City. Minnesota is where he belongs. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Jazz Trading Donovan Mitchell to Knicks Would Help Nothing

By James LewisJul 25, 2022 12:06 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Five Additional Teams Show Interest in Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick ByrnesJul 25, 2022 11:56 AM EDT
Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) drives on Miami Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg (21) during the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Miami Hurricanes defeated Auburn Tigers 79-61. Syndication The Montgomery Advertiser
News

3 Jazz Newcomers Whose Stock is Rising

By Patrick ByrnesJul 24, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Donovan Mitchell Addresses 'False News' in Twitter Thread with Teammates

By Patrick ByrnesJul 23, 2022 4:45 PM EDT
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) passes the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
News

Report: Jarred Vanderbilt Already Drawing Interest on NBA Trade Market

By Patrick ByrnesJul 23, 2022 11:55 AM EDT
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Here's Why NBA GMs Aren't Happy with Jazz Exec Danny Ainge

By Patrick ByrnesJul 22, 2022 2:07 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Cryptic Donovan Mitchell Tweet Could Hint at a 'Haul' of a Jazz Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 21, 2022 5:46 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) react after a call in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena.
News

3 Key Players Not-Named Donovan Mitchell Jazz Could Trade in 2022

By Patrick ByrnesJul 21, 2022 12:37 PM EDT