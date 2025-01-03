Rumor Mill: Jazz Likely Trade Assets With Deadline Approaching
The 2025 trade deadline is five weeks away. The rebuilding Utah Jazz are expected to be active participants, with trade rumors tied to multiple players. Who will likely stay in Salt Lake City, and which players will finish the season in a different uniform? Let’s examine.
Jordan Clarkson
Utah’s most tenured player is also the most likely to be dealt. It’s been a good run for Clarkson, but his age, paired with Utah stuck in a rebuild, is a recipe for the inevitable.
Clarkson’s contract isn’t team-friendly, but it’s reasonable. Whoever trades for Clarkson will be on the hook for 14.285 million before it expires after the 2025-26 season.
The latest rumors regarding the former Sixth Man of the Year are that, if traded, he would fetch a second-round pick in return. Utah should jump on that opportunity if it presents itself.
John Collins
Collins will certainly be involved in trade discussions, but it’s not a foregone conclusion he’ll be dealt. The hiccup is his contract, which is far from being team-friendly.
He’s owed 26.58 million next year and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026. Collins is having a solid season, but the injury bug is rearing its ugly head, and he has missed his last five games due to a hip injury.
At this stage, it feels like a coin toss on whether he’ll be dealt. Stringing a few good games together will go a long way toward adding trade value, but until he can prove his hip injury is short-lived, a Collins trade could be postponed one more year.
Walker Kessler
Kessler’s rumors have been all over the map this season. The Los Angeles Lakers were the team that came up as being most interested. However, there would need to be an overpay for one of Utah’s most productive players to be traded this season.
Utah controls Kessler on a cheap deal through the 2025-26 season and will have an opportunity to match any offer when he becomes a restricted free agent.
From this point of view, it’s unlikely the Jazz move on from Kessler. He’s too young and too good on the defensive end of the court to consider to part ways with. Utah will need to be offered an enticing package to move on from their starting center.
Collin Sexton
Sexton is another tough call for the Jazz. Arguably Utah’s best player over the past two seasons, Sexton will draw plenty of interest in the trade market.
Like Collins and Clarkson, Sexton will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Utah could find a buyer, but it might make more sense to work on an extension.
Utah needs players, and if they can get Clarkson and Collins money off the books, an extension makes more sense. The best-case scenario for Utah is to bottom out for draft positioning with a rostered Sexton. I’m not sure if you can have one without sacrificing the other.