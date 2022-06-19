Skip to main content

Jazz Owner Ryan Smith is Changing Local Basketball Culture

Ryan Smith is changing the culture in Utah.

Ryan Smith is facing his first real test as the owner of the Utah Jazz with a head-coaching change and trade rumors looming large. Smith understands, like other small-market owners, that Utah doesn’t rely on free agency as a structural building block for its championship aspirations. 

Instead of digging into the dependent, clichéd strategy of “draft and develop” by a small market, Smith challenges that strategy. He purchased the Jazz in 2020 and arrived with the bold vision of not only changing the franchise but changing the entire culture in Utah. 

Smith doesn’t want to throw out drafting, development, and free agency, but, rather, allow this cultural shift to influence the talent that comes to Utah and sticks around.

The good news is that basketball has always been a huge driving force for cultural change, especially in the NBA. Kids want to be their favorite players, and communities come together to cheer on their team. 

Recreation centers, parks, and church buildings are gathering spots for pick-up ball for pro and amateur talents alike. Utah has all these things, but this cultural shift toward basketball that Smith yearns for will come by magnifying and expanding what is already in place.

Utah is home to seven Division I basketball teams that farm some great professional talent. These teams have very passionate fans that will stand with their teams through thick and thin. 

Since the Jazz are one of the market's two professional sports franchises, it's safe to say that Utah is a basketball state. Smith will have a great opportunity to showcase this evolving culture with the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Basketball is a 365-day sport, though, and the summers have so many opportunities to expand its reach. Utah Summer League will never compete with its Vegas counterpart, but it's a great spot to showcase talent, especially since Utah usually fills two full teams that normally bring on local talent from those seven universities.

Another up-and-coming basketball league and showcase is Powder League. This local Pro-Am summer league began its third season this week and plays its games Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 7 p.m. MDT. The league promises some big names in the basketball world and some of the most competitive runs I have seen. 

Games last year featured players like Royce O’Neale, Ronnie Price, Rayjon Tucker, and Yoeli Childs. With vendors, barbers, food trucks, and music, it's the ultimate basketball experience. 

The owners and founders of the league — Keegan Rembacz and Neema Namdar — share similar aspirations to that of Smith, in that the talent is there and the fans are ready — it’s just about providing the platform for it all to come together.

Utah is a booming state with growing diversity. It has everything it needs for Smith to change and grow its culture. 

If this evolution is influenced the right way, the Jazz will be able to change the tired mindset that players don’t want to go to Utah or stay there. We know players love the mountains but let's have them stay for the people.

