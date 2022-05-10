Rudy Gobert is known for his prowess as a defender. As a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, the Utah Jazz's center has a reputation of sorts.

That rep hasn't really impressed Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal. On a recent podcast, Shaq threw shade at the Jazz and Gobert.

"Rudy’s a great player, a fine defensive player but he offers nothing on the offensive end. Like he has no post moves," O’Neal said.

That has always been the knock on Rudy. Outside of the put-backs off a rebound, he's never been the most dynamic big fella on the post. But Gobert still gets the sausage made.

Spice Adams, on Shaq's podcast, told him, "I think Rudy can hold you to like 12 points."

O'Neal responded with, "Yeah, in the first three minutes."

After Shaq's clips went viral on Monday, Gobert had finally heard enough and punched back.

"I would lock his a-- up," Gobert replied on Twitter.

How cool it would be to see these two great centers go toe-to-toe in their prime years but alas, that'll never be. Still, it's fun to debate and spitball at the water cooler.

Gobert's name continues to stay in the headlines as speculation of the Jazz trading him this offseason continues to be promulgated.

