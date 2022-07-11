Skip to main content

Examining Jazz's Top Candidates to Win Starting Point Guard Job in 2022-23

The Jazz have four bonafide candidates for the starting point guard position.

Another topic of uncertainty that Utah Jazz fans are pondering is the point guard position. The 2022-23 regular season will open on October 19. 

Recent moves by the organization have positioned the Jazz with a bright promise of the future. But before going too deep, one must stay rooted in the present and how the Jazz will be assembled to compete in 2022-23.

The most important player on a basketball team is the point guard. Most point guards are the liaison between the coaching staff and players. When offensive and defensive strategies are decided, it's generally the point guard receiving this information from the head coach or staff. 

The information is then communicated to the team and the hopeful result is execution. So who will be Utah's starting point guard?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As of right now, there's a four-man race that includes Mike Conley, Jared Butler, Patrick Beverley, and Leandro Bolmaro. Each of these players has an individual skill set that does not mirror each other.

Let's take a glance at each player's prospects of winning the starting point guard job this season. 

Mike Conley

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.

Conley has the most experience and is a true floor general. He can get the Jazz into an offense, and effectively translate and execute the game plan as he has for his entire career. 

Conley can still shoot good enough to keep the defense alerted to his presence. The downside is he will turn 35 years old prior to this year's season opener. 

Last season, the Jazz ranked last in the NBA in pace of play when Conley was on the floor. At this stage in his career, he does not impose his will offensively or defensively against other NBA teams. 

Jared Butler

Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) looks to pass against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.

Butler is currently participating with the Jazz's Summer League team. He has played well in the past two summer league games for the Jazz but much is unknown as he has not been given a full complement of minutes in an NBA regular season. 

Butler is 21 years old with a world of potential, has good size at 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, and can be utilized as a point guard and a shooting guard. Plus, he has a high motor. 

As of now, Butler's only downside is inexperience but he should receive plenty of action during this season.

Patrick Beverly

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.

Beverley has years of pro experience and will bring a defensive intensity matched by few in the entire NBA. He can facilitate an offense and shoot well enough to keep a defense occupied. 

Beverley is quite vocal but his play would command some sort of defensive responsibility for all Jazz players. This is his third team in less than three years and he will turn 34 prior to the season. 

We all know the NBA is a business first but I am skeptical when the same player continues to be traded. Maybe he has found a new permanent home.

Leandro Bolmaro

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Leandro Bolmaro (9) and Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9) at Target Center.

Bolmaro was a first-round pick (No. 23) in 2020 and again, much is unknown about him as he has not played much during his brief NBA career. Measuring 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, he can play three positions. 

Bolmaro is also rumored to be willing to defend the opposing team's best offensive player. He too is playing on the Summer League team in Las Vegas and looked pretty good in his first game as a Jazz player. 

Inexperience will be Bolmaro's deficiency but there is no doubt he has a positive upside.

Since none of these players have an extensive history with Jazz head coach Will Hardy, it will be interesting to see who wins the starting point guard position.

Jazz Nation can't wait to see how it all plays out.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Executives Break Silence on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Patrick ByrnesJul 10, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Fox Sports' Analyst Flip-Flops on Hot Donovan Mitchell Take

By Patrick ByrnesJul 9, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45), left pours water over the head of guard Jared Butler (13) after his 21-point performance in the win against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Summer League: 4 Players Shine Despite 0-3 Finish

By James LewisJul 8, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots a team record 11th three point basket in a single game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
News

Here's Why Jazz Were an Ideal Landing Spot for Malik Beasley

By Patrick ByrnesJul 10, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Here's What Donovan Mitchell's Viral Cryptic Tweet Means

By Patrick ByrnesJul 7, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) talk during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum.
News

Predicting What Jazz Will do With Mike Conley & Bojan Bogdanovic

By Andrew RembaczJul 7, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Report: Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Won't be Requesting a Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 7, 2022
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) is fouled by Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) while shooting during the first quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Breaking Down Jazz's Two Center Options to Replace Rudy Gobert

By Andrew RembaczJul 6, 2022