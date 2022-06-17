WATCH: Jazz Unveil Jersey Rebrand for 2022 & Beyond

The much anticipated Utah Jazz rebrand day has finally arrived, and the initial reaction has Jazz fans very excited.

The Jazz released their rebrand video starring Jordan Clarkson, who modeled the different uniforms. The Team also released a tweet saying "Purple is back and here to stay."

The video started with the highlight of John Stockton hitting the series-clinching shot against the Houston Rockets in the 1997 Western Conference Finals before proceeding to show off the different Jazz uniforms of the past, with Clarkson displaying the uniform that the Jazz wore the day they beat the Rockets.

The last half of the video showed off the new uniforms called "dark mode". These uniforms had a more modern look with the colors black, highlighter yellow, and white.

Owner Ryan Smith aimed to please the older traditional fans by not abandoning some of the classic looks while also satisfying the fans that wanted a change. There was a little bit of something for everybody.

There was speculation that the Jazz might take this as far as changing their name, but that was not the case.

With so much uncertainty with Jazz personnel this summer, it made sense that Clarkson headlined the video. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled and see if Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gorbet mentions anything about the new uniforms on social media.

Taking a quick glance through my Twitter feed, it looks like Jazz Nation's initial reaction has been very positive.

