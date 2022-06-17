Skip to main content

WATCH: Jazz Unveil Jersey Rebrand for 2022 & Beyond

The Jazz are going old school.

The much anticipated Utah Jazz rebrand day has finally arrived, and the initial reaction has Jazz fans very excited.

The Jazz released their rebrand video starring Jordan Clarkson, who modeled the different uniforms. The Team also released a tweet saying "Purple is back and here to stay." 

The video started with the highlight of John Stockton hitting the series-clinching shot against the Houston Rockets in the 1997 Western Conference Finals before proceeding to show off the different Jazz uniforms of the past, with Clarkson displaying the uniform that the Jazz wore the day they beat the Rockets.

The last half of the video showed off the new uniforms called "dark mode". These uniforms had a more modern look with the colors black, highlighter yellow, and white.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Owner Ryan Smith aimed to please the older traditional fans by not abandoning some of the classic looks while also satisfying the fans that wanted a change. There was a little bit of something for everybody.

There was speculation that the Jazz might take this as far as changing their name, but that was not the case.

With so much uncertainty with Jazz personnel this summer, it made sense that Clarkson headlined the video. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled and see if Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gorbet mentions anything about the new uniforms on social media.

Taking a quick glance through my Twitter feed, it looks like Jazz Nation's initial reaction has been very positive. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 100-00.
News

Jazz Would be Unwise to Pass on This Rudy Gobert Trade

By James Lewis6 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell during the game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Clippers 121-103.
News

Report: Jazz Interviewing 76ers' Assistant Sam Cassell for HC Vacancy

By Patrick ByrnesJun 16, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to shoot a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Report: Rudy Gobert Could be Dealt to Hawks for Draft Pick & Players

By Patrick ByrnesJun 14, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) fight for rebound position in the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Oddsmakers Say Rudy Gobert to Toronto is 50/50 Proposition

By Patrick ByrnesJun 13, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) slap hands after a play in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena.
News

Here's Why Jazz Shouldn't Trade Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert

By James LewisJun 13, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) with assistant coach Charles Lee against the Phoenix Suns in game one of the 2021NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.
News

Bold Prediction: Jazz Will Hire Bucks Assistant Charles Lee as Head Coach

By Patrick ByrnesJun 12, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry reacts with the crowd during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
News

Report: Jazz to Interview Jason Terry for Head Coach Vacancy

By Patrick ByrnesJun 11, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts to a call on the court in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena.
News

Can Jazz Compete in Modern NBA with Rudy Gobert as Highest-Paid Player?

By Patrick ByrnesJun 10, 2022