WATCH: Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Posterizes Rudy Gobert

While it wouldn't be fair to say that the Utah Jazz acquired Walker Kessler to serve as Rudy Gobert's replacement, the rookie is being expected to carry some of the three-time All-Star's water. The two big men got to cross swords on Friday night, as the Jazz defeated Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves, 132-126.

While Gobert outpaced Kessler in just about every statistical category, it was the rookie who garnered the poster moment when he rejected a shot near the rim.

Jazz executive Danny Ainge probably rocketed out of his seat when this play occurred. It comes as no surprise, as Kessler is the reigning NABC and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Kessler finished the night with 17:42 minutes and posted six points, five rebounds, and four blocked shots. Drafted in the first round by Minnesota earlier this year, Kessler was dealt to Utah as part of the Gobert trade package.

Kessler's first NBA game saw him make Jazz history, becoming the first Utah player ever to post double digits in points and rebounds in his first game. To follow up that performance by posterizing Gobert, to quote Jazz head coach Will Hardy, "it's pretty neat."

Next up, the 2-0 Jazz take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

