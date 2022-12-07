Warriors Update Steph Curry's Status for Jazz Matchup in SLC

The Golden State Warriors announced that Steph Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (hip), and Andrew Wiggins (groin) won't play against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

This is par for the course for head coach Steve Kerr to sit multiple starters in the same game to keep his team fresh for the playoff grind. Wiggins, Curry, and Green’s prior 'unavailabilities' this year have all occurred on the road in the same game.

While the Warriors are entering the game down some key pieces, the Jazz could be getting a pair of veterans back. Veteran point guard Mike Conley is listed as questionable, and forward Rudy Gay is not listed on the injury report.

Conley has missed eight games with a knee contusion, with the Jazz going 2-6 in his absence. Utah has struggled late in the game with its half-court game. Getting Conley back will help in that department.

Also, Collin Sexton can move back to a more familiar role in coming off the bench as a scorer. If Conley does see the court, Jazz fans can expect a minute restriction.

Gay has missed the last 11 games, and his role on the team remains to be seen. The 36-year-old veteran has struggled this year, averaging three points per game on 33% shooting, but if he does make it back into the rotation, expect rookie Simone Fontecchio to go to the bench.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT,

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!