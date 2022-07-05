Skip to main content

New Jazz HC Will Hardy to Cultivate 'Toughness, Sacrifice, & Passion'

Will Hardy sent a message to the Jazz's players on Tuesday in his hello presser.

Will Hardy was officially introduced to the media as the new head coach of the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Quin Snyder's successor covered a wide range of topics including what identity he'll be looking to forge heading into the 2022-23 season.

Owner Ryan Smith and executive Danny Ainge also attended the presser which was hosted at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Let's get to some of the key points and remarks of the day.

Hardy stressed a trio of words when describing what qualities he'll be looking to establish in the Jazz. 

"I want our team to represent toughness, sacrifice, and passion," Hardy said. 

Hardy also addressed the elephant in the room — Donovon Mitchell — and his relationship with the Jazz's All-Star. 

"We have a pre-existing relationship from the 2019 World Cup Team USA, so it was great to kind of pick up where we left off," Hardy said. 

When it comes to building a coaching staff, Hardy pointed to the assistants already on staff. 

"There's a lot of great coaches in the NBA, and some of those coaches are already here," Hardy said. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ainge dished on Hardy's communication skills and ability to make connections with people.  

"We feel like he is a relationship builder," Ainge said. "Yes, he's 34 years old, but he didn't feel 34 to us."

Hardy talked about how he accepted the position without knowing what the exact makeup of the roster would be and why that was a non-issue to him. 

"No, [I] don't care," Hardy said. "Teams change. My focus was on Ainge and Smith. They're winners. I wanted to be with them."

Smith and Ainge's remarks revealed also that the front office was unified in its agreement that Hardy was the guy to take the reins, so it wasn't necessary to continue with second interviews.

Jazz guard Jared Butler recently had his first interaction with Hardy at the NBA Summer League, and described his new head coach's intensity. 

"He's like an intense person but not overbearing," Butler said. "You can tell that he's really serious about what he does. He's got it all planned out. I feel a sense of urgency, but at the same time, he's not like overbearing, so I like that a lot."

Hardy will have his work cut out for him, but out of the gates, he looks like he knows what he's getting into and is up for the task at hand.

The Jazz open up Summer League play Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. MDT against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Phoenix Suns forward James Palmer Jr (60) looks on during the first half of an NBA Summer League game against the Chinese National Team at Thomas & Mack Center.
News

3 Jazz Summer League Players who Seem NBA-Ready

By James Lewis3 hours ago
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Mike Conley (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena.
News

3 Winners, 2 Losers from Jazz's Rudy Gobert Trade

By Patrick Byrnes23 hours ago
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to shoot a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

What Rudy Gobert's Utah Legacy Really Means for Jazz Fans

By Andrew RembaczJul 3, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

What the Rudy Gobert Trade Means for Jazz's Short & Long-Term Playoff Viability

By Patrick ByrnesJul 2, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Do Jazz's Tectonic Offseason Moves Hint at a Donovan Mitchell Trade?

By James LewisJul 2, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to shoot a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Report: Jazz Trade Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

By Chad JensenJul 1, 2022
Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) at Madison Square Garden.
News

Report: Jazz Trade Royce O'Neale to Nets in Exchange for 2023 First-Round Pick

By Patrick ByrnesJul 1, 2022
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz's Offseason Moves Show Exec Danny Ainge isn't Catering to Any One Player

By Patrick ByrnesJul 1, 2022