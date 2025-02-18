Former NBA All-Star Calls Jimmy Butler a 'Baby' for Behavior in Miami
Jimmy Butler is a member of the Golden State Warriors now. He spent much of the first half of the season demanding a trade and getting suspended by the Miami Heat before he finally got his wish. Now he's got the Warriors believing they can win a championship.
But not everyone is ready to forget about how his time ended in Miami. On a recent radio appearance former Warriors and Heat All-Star Tim Hardaway called Butler a "baby" for his behavior in Miami.
"I didn't agree with what he was doing," said Hardaway. "You're under contract. You're a baby. You're a crybaby because they said no to you. We used to get no said to us all the time and we used to know how to take it. It is what it is. It's a question. You get a yes or a no. You might not like the question but you can't deviate and mess up the team."
Hardaway also put some blame on the Heat for the way they handled Butler's behavior. He has been consistent in putting part of the blame on Pat Riley and Miami following the breakup. Only Riley has escaped the name-calling.