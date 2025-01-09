Jimmy Butler Expected to Rejoin Heat Amid Stagnant Trade Talks
The Miami Heat suspended star wing Jimmy Butler for conduct detrimental to the team after he publicly voiced his desire to be traded in media availability.
The suspension handed down by the Heat on Jan. 3, which was for seven games, runs through the end of Miami's road trip on Wednesday, Jan. 15 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
When the suspension is up, the expectation is that Butler will rejoin the team amid stagnant trade talks, according to a report from Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. To date, the Heat have not been given a palatable offer for Butler, who is in the final year of his contract. Butler has a player option for next season worth $52.4 million, but his intention is to opt out of that contract as he looks to earn a new extension.
According to the report in the Herald, the Heat knew that Butler intended to opt out of his contract following this season, but did not try to trade him last summer. Miami only began listening to offers once Butler voiced his intention to be dealt. Despite Butler wanting a new deal that he is (at least at this point) unlikely to get from the Heat, Miami intends to be patient and listen to offers leading up to the deadline next month, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.
While there is no end in sight to this saga, it's clear that the 35-year-old Butler is nearing a return and hopes to prove that he's worth one more big contract in the twilight of his career.