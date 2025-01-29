Jimmy Butler Jokes About Being Unemployed After Video Shows His Card Being Declined
The Miami Heat suspended Jimmy Butler for the third time in a month on Monday, and not to get too negative here, but it doesn't seem like the two parties will be able to resolve this issue amicably barring something drastic. Butler, for his part, seems willing to joke about the situation as he shared a video to Instagram of his card being declined as someone jokes about him being "unemployed."
"You're currently unemployed, so your card doesn't work, sir," an off-camera voice says as the Heat star experiences one of life's great frustrations—a failure to complete a purchase at the point of sale.
The humorous moment has been reshared by SportsCenter with some saying this is an instance of Butler trolling the Heat. And maybe it is, somehow, something that would get under the Miami front office's skin. Or they could see it as someone trying to spend $107 and finding resistance when all they really want to do is figure out how to maximize their return on a disgruntled employee.
Either way, it probably won't make things worse or make things any better as the relationship has been through heck and back this season. If nothing else, it's a nice PSA to always carry cash because those machines can be finicky.