Suspended Jimmy Butler Trolls Heat, Apparently Calls Himself ‘Unemployed’
It’s easy to forget, given the nonstop drama, but All-Star forward Jimmy Butler still plays for the Miami Heat.
Butler, currently in the early stages of an indefinite suspension, may not have gotten that memo.
Butler posted a video to his Instagram story Tuesday of him trying to complete a purchase. One problem: his card didn’t work during an attempted contact-free payment.
Someone suggested Butler try inserting his credit card. Another patron thought he heard a smiling Butler say something noteworthy.
“Did you just say that? ‘You are currently unemployed, so your card doesn’t work,’ sir?” the patron asks a smiling Butler.
Butler did not correct the patron, and it's important to note he posted the video on his official account. This is not an instance of a random social media user accusing Butler without proof.
Butler should inform the NBPA if he believes he’s unemployed. The union is expected to file a grievance on Butler’s behalf to recoup some of the millions he could lose during his latest suspension.
Miami suspended Butler on Monday for the third time this month. The team cited a violation of team rules after he walked out of Monday’s practice; the Heat previously banished Butler following a trade request and missing a team flight.
Butler’s kept busy on social media during this latest suspension, regularly posting on his Instagram story. He also referenced the show “Martin” and the character Tommy Strawn.
Strawn was known for not having a job in the show.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday the Heat aren’t wasting any time trying to find a suitor for Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
“I’m told the Heat remain engaged with multiple teams on potential Jimmy Butler deals,” Charania said. “That remain will so over the next week and a half.”
But?
“They have not yet received an offer that matches their asking price,” Charania continued.
WINDHORST SKEPTICAL OF BUTLER TO KINGS
Don’t expect to see Butler wearing a Sacramento Kings uniform anytime soon.
Rumors emerged Tuesday afternoon the Kings could make a play for Butler, who requested a trade earlier this month. Any potential Butler-Kings trade would theoretically likely bring All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox to Miami.
If the Kings do trade Fox, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst is skeptical the move would also feature Butler.
“I do not believe that Jimmy Butler going to Sacramento is part of the option here,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. “I have my reasons for that.”
Windhorst acknowledged the situation “could change.” He added that he was making those comments Tuesday night before the episode’s Wednesday release.
“There’s not been discussion, I think, with the Butler side,” Windhorst reported. “Not that that’s absolutely vital, but I can just leave it at that.”
HARDAWAY BLAMES SAGA ON RILEY
Hardaway previously sided with Pat Riley in the ongoing Butler-Heat feud.
That doesn’t mean Hardaway, who played under Riley during his time in Miami, thinks his former coach is entirely innocent.
During a recent appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Hardaway criticized Riley for allowing Butler too much freedom. Hardaway cited Butler’s tendency to fly private jets rather than travel with the team.
The Heat suspended Butler last week after he missed a team flight. Miami banished Butler on Monday following a practice walkout.
“That’s Pat’s fault to me,” Hardaway declared.
Hardaway previously backed Riley in the Butler saga earlier this month. Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, ripped Hardaway on social media last weekend.
Riley publicly called out Butler’s durability last spring, months before the two sides failed to agree on a new contract. The 35-year-old Butler had been vocal in wanting a max contract extension.
Butler requested a trade Jan. 2.
“Everybody deserves their money, all right?” Hardaway said. “But you can’t play 60 percent of the games, and I’m in the play-in game, and then we got to work just as hard to get to where we need to get to.
“I need to not be in a play-in game,” Hardaway continued. “I need to be [the] sixth seed. If he plays 73, 75 games in a season, they’re the fourth seed. Easy. “
