Jimmy Butler Reacts to Heat Suspension by Posting Fitting Sitcom Clip on Instagram
The Miami Heat are really, really not pleased with Jimmy Butler.
On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the team is suspending the All-Star forward indefinitely after previously suspending him twice this season.
Per Charania, the punishment was issued after Butler walked out of a shootaround on Monday after learning the Heat planned to bring him in off of the bench moving forward. Butler reportedly stands to lose around half a million dollars per game missed.
But despite that massive financial hit, Butler is already cracking jokes.
Not long after news of the suspension broke, Butler reacted with a fitting Instagram post: a clip from the '90s sitcom Martin, in which the titular Martin (played by Martin Lawrence) clowns his friend Tommy for not having a job. He also uploaded a photo of Tommy, played by Thomas Mikal Ford, to his Instagram story.
In the caption of his grid post, Butler tagged Miami Heat teammate Kevin Love, who also got in on the fun, posting a clip from Training Day.
Love has previously joked online about the Heat-Butler saga. After Butler vocalized his desire to leave Miami, Love posted an edit of a Boyz II Men album cover photoshopped with his and Butler's faces (plus Heat guard Tyler Herro's and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry's), then added the group's song "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" in the background.
So whatever happens regarding Butler's future in Miami, it's clear it will involve memes. Stay tuned.