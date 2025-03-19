Jimmy Butler Jokes He’s Been Watching Steph Curry Highlights After Win vs. Bucks
Who among us hasn't come across a Steph Curry highlight reel on social media and given in to the temptation to watch the greatest three-point shooter of all time sink some ridiculous shots?
Jimmy Butler certainly has.
After the Warriors' 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center Tuesday night, Butler was all smiles talking to reporters about his big game. The Warriors were notably without Steph Curry but still pulled off the short-handed victory thanks in part to Butler, who put up a team-high 24 points while adding eight rebounds and 10 assists.
In a postgame interview, the veteran forward was asked about his key three-point play at the end of the third quarter that helped turn the tide of the game, and he hilariously credited Curry:
“I’ve been watching Steph highlights. I’ve been going on YouTube watching him do his thing,” Butler told reporters. “Now that he’s on my team, when he’s out, I get to play a little bit like him.”
Just like us.
The Warriors (40-29), now 15-2 since the Butler trade, currently own the No. 6 seed in the West thanks to a slim lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers.