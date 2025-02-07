Jimmy Butler Has Simple Plan for Playing With New Teammate Steph Curry
Newly minted Golden State Warrior Jimmy Butler has a pretty simple plan for how he'll be working the court in San Francisco.
Asked how he sees himself fitting into the Warriors' play style, the forward quickly replied, "Pass the ball to Steph and get out the way. Easy."
Watch that below:
Butler's arrival to Golden State came after much drama with his previous home, the Miami Heat, who suspended him indefinitely at the end of last month for publicly expressing his desire for a trade and "intentionally withholding services."
While it initially appeared Butler had killed the possibility of a move to San Fran, all parties involved were able to reach an agreement, including Butler landing a two-year, $121 million extension from the Warriors. Butler will now share some of the load that Steph Curry has been shouldering as Golden State pushes for one more title with their superstar guard.
He is set to make his debut in the Bay on Feb. 8.