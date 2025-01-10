Jimmy Butler Tells His Barista That Bosses Should 'Build You Up' Amid Heat Suspension
Jimmy Butler is currently serving a seven-game suspension from the Miami Heat after he basically stopped taking shots and demanded a trade that his agent previously denied he wanted. Butler's final comments before his suspension were about how he was no longer experiencing joy playing basketball in Miami.
Despite the trouble at work, Butler insisted he was happy off the court and that was apparent on social media when Butler posted a video from his Bigface coffee shop in Miami this week. Butler could be seen complimenting one of his baristas with a big smile on his face.
"This is our best guy right here," said Butler. "See that? See that? I gave you the compliment. That's what bosses do. We build you up. We don't break you down."
Unfortunately, the barista, who had just been told on a live video stream that he was the best employee, did not seize the opportunity to ask for a raise and contract extension.
Butler is set to return from his suspension next Friday night when the Heat host the Denver Nuggets. In the meantime, he will have plenty of time to make coffee and negotiate barista salaries.