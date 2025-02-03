Jimmy Butler Trade Prospects Narrowed Down to One Preferred Team
At this point of the trade conversation, Jimmy Butler would apparently prefer to be traded to the Phoenix Suns. His Miami Heat career seems over as Butler is currently serving his third suspension of the season.
A trade needs to be worked out before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday that it has become the Suns' "focus" to get a trade done, one that will likely include three to five teams.
"Around the league, it's become increasingly clear that where he would want to be long term and stay long term, that's the Phoenix Suns," Charania said on SportsCenter. "Phoenix going into this trade deadline week, they are fully focused on figuring out a three, four, five team trade that lands them Jimmy Butler."
This comes at the same time as Butler told the Golden State Warriors that he wouldn't sign an extension with them, essentially ending trade talks there for the time being.
Butler would love to join the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix, and this would help the Suns figure out the situation with Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause. He previously said he would waive the no-trade clause for the right destination.
We'll see what the Suns can work up before Thursday's deadline, but it shouldn't be too much of a surprise if Butler does get traded there.