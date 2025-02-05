JJ Redick Explains Relationship With Luka Doncic: 'It Gives Us Both a Head Start'
JJ Redick played 13 games with the Dallas Mavericks after he was dealt to the team at the NBA's trade deadline in 2021. Now, nearly four years later, he's the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and will coach his former star teammate, Luka Dončić.
Dončić already cracked a joke about Redick to lighten the mood as the shock wears from the deal which sent him from Dallas to L.A. overnight Saturday, days before the league's Feb. 6 deadline. Both Redick and Dončić have been candid about their friendly relationship, most notably during Dončić's appearance on Redick's podcast, The Old Man and the Three, before he was hired by the Lakers. Dončić noted in his introductory press conference Tuesday that "you don't see me going on podcasts," which shows his level of respect for Redick.
Before the Lakers played the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night, Redick spoke about the Dončić trade and his relationship with the new star in town.
"Luka and I were teammates. I would say we had a friendship, a mutual respect," Redick said to reporters pregame via The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "You then have to figure out how to have a working relationship as player and coach. Both him and I are committed to that. ... That's different than just going on someone's podcast.
"The biggest thing is, you know, Luka knows me. He knows how I operate. And that's a good thing, it gives us both a head start."
Dončić won't suit up for the Lakers Tuesday as he has been sidelined since Christmas Day with a calf injury. He could make his Lakers debut within the next week, according to an ESPN report.