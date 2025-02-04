SI

Luka Doncic Had Hilarious Line About Being Teammates With His New Coach JJ Redick

Doncic played with JJ Redick at the end of the latter's career.

New Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic had a hilarious line about being teammates in the past with his new coach JJ Redick.
New Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was introduced on Tuesday following his stunning trade to the franchise from the Dallas Mavericks.

This entire trade has felt surreal to NBA fans, players, rival executives, and of course, to Doncic and Anthony Davis (who was traded to the Mavericks in the deal).

Doncic will now suit up for first-year Lakers coach JJ Redick. Redick and Doncic have some history, as Redick was traded to Dallas and was teammates with him in the final season of his career in 2020-21.

Doncic was asked to recall what it was like to be teammates with his new coach, and the incoming Lakers star threw in a funny line during Tuesday's introductory press conference.

"First of all, he couldn't move at all," Doncic said with a huge smile on his face as he looked over at Redick. "No, but it was a great relationship. I really respect him. You don't see me going on podcasts. I went on his podcast twice, so you know how much respect I have for him. So I'm really excited that I can play for him."

Redick is every bit as excited to have Doncic playing for him, that's for sure.

