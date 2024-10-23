JJ Redick Hilariously Chirped Anthony Edwards During Lakers' Win Over Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the JJ Redick coaching era with a 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The Lakers were paced by a 36-point, 16-rebound effort from Anthony Davis, while LeBron James scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists on a night that he made history with his son and teammate, Bronny James, as they became the first father-son duo to appear on the court together in an NBA game.
On the flip side, it was a disappointing night for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who made it to the Western Conference finals last year. Anthony Edwards scored 27 points to pace the T-Wolves in the loss.
Edwards made a couple of nifty moves on Tuesday night to create space for his jump shot, which Redick took note of throughout the game. In the third quarter, the moment finally presented itself for Redick to say a few words to Edwards, which included some trash talk about how some of the moves he made weren't necessarily legal.
"I'm just saying, that's a travel," Redick was seen saying to Edwards, who had a big smile on his face. Some Lakers fans courtside were laughing as well, before Redick reiterated his point to the fans.
"It's a travel!"
Redick and the Lakers got the last laugh.
They have the Phoenix Suns up next on Friday night.