Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Remain Coy on Mystery Illness Impacting Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has been dealing with an illness that knocked him out of the lineup in March and has forced him to miss time here and there ever since.
Porzingis left Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals due to the illness, and only played 14 minutes in Game 2 off the bench. The Celtics are down 0-2, and Porzingis has looked like a shell of himself on the floor.
The Celtics have not given details surrounding Porzingis's illness, other than they know what it is and how it is impacting their star big man.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about Porzingis's status in a Friday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, and said that the team is aware of what he is dealing with and how it's impacting his "fatigue and breathing." Mazzulla added that the Celtics are optimistic the extra day off between Games 2 and 3 will help him when the Celtics take the floor in New York on Saturday.
The Celtics have remained coy on the illness. One thing's for certain - if Porzingis isn't healthy enough to compete at close to full strength in the remainder of the playoffs, Boston will have a much harder time defending their NBA title.
Boston, of course, is already on the ropes. They're down 2-0 to the Knicks, with Game 3 set for Saturday at Madison Square Garden.