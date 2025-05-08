Joe Mazzulla Explains Why Celtics Didn't Call Final Timeout in Gutting Game 2 Loss
The Boston Celtics, heavy favorites to win their second-round series against the New York Knicks, now find themselves in a two-game hole going on the road for Games 3 and 4. They boasted a heavy third-quarter lead (sound familiar?) in Game 3, but the Knicks clawed back in it, ultimately winning in the waning seconds off free-throws and a great defensive play from Mikal Bridges. Everyone was stunned, even the Knicks who were making it happen.
Before the final Celtics' possession was shut down by the staunch Knicks' defense, Boston had a remaining timeout head coach Joe Mazzulla could have used to slow down, advance the ball, and draw up a play. After the game, he explained in his press conference why he opted to let the Celtics go, keeping the timeout in his pocket.
"Had one [timeout] left, got a good look on the same exact play 20 seconds earlier, tried to execute the exact same thing, they did a better job of their lower pickup point and we weren't able to get the advantage that we had on that last Tatum dunk," Mazzulla said. "Good full-court setting," he added, hinting at why he didn't advance the ball for a side-out situation.
Mazzulla kept the timeout in his pocket because he liked the live ball action the Celtics had coming out of the free-throws.
It's easy to critique the call in retrospect, but the thought process isn't terribly flawed. Mazzulla liked the play earlier and didn't see a need to overthink it, since the play got Tatum, his star, a good look. The case against holding the timeout is strong, though. It would have given Boston a chance to think over the play call, advance the ball, and make sure everyone was on the same page before executing.
Now, all the Celtics can do is live with the result and turn their attention to Game 3.