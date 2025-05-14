Joe Mazzulla Provides Update on Jayson Tatum After Celtics Star Undergoes Surgery
Jayson Tatum is out for the remainder of the NBA playoffs after the Boston Celtics star suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Monday night vs. the New York Knicks and quickly underwent surgery on Tuesday for it.
Tatum posted an encouraging update for his fans on Wednesday by sharing a picture of him in his hospital bed giving a thumbs up while he recovers from his surgery.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla emphasized those positive vibes by providing an update on Tatum during his pregame press conference ahead of Game 5.
“He’s doing the best he can," Mazzulla said. "If there is anybody that can handle it, it’s him.”
Tatum apparently also sent a message to his Celtics teammates on Wednesday ahead of their win-or-go-home Game 5 against the Knicks. Mazzulla wouldn't tell reporters what Tatum said, though, according to WBZ-TV's David Wade.
Tatum's expected to miss at least the next nine months, and potentially longer - putting his 2025-26 availability in serious jeopardy.