Jordan Goodwin, Waived by Lakers in Marcus Smart Signing, Finds New Home

That didn't take too long.

Brigid Kennedy

Goodwin averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his most recent campaign.
Twenty-six-year-old guard Jordan Goodwin is already onto his next chapter.

Not too long after he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers to make room for veteran Marcus Smart, the Phoenix Suns have claimed Goodwin off free agency waivers, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday afternoon.

In his most recent campaign, Goodwin averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 29 games played (five of which were starts), and became a role player down the stretch for Los Angeles.

In Phoenix, where the offseason has been full of action (the Bradley Beal buyout and Kevin Durant trade are the highlights), Goodwin will join a core that includes Devin Booker and recent acquisitions Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green.

In addition to Goodwin, Lakers guard Shake Milton was also waived in the Smart acquisition, news of which broke July 19.

Brigid Kennedy
