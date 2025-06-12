Josh Hart Sent Harsh Message to Tom Thibodeau Critics in Wake of Knicks Firing
The New York Knicks are in the midst of finding a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau earlier this month. He led a roster to a late Eastern Conference finals run this season but the franchise determined that wasn't good enough and has spent the last two weeks requesting interviews with actively-employed coaches. It hasn't worked out terribly well thus far; the Knicks' requests have been denied by five teams and they still do not have a head coach.
In the meantime, Josh Hart will not stand any Thibs slander. On Thursday, Hart sent a harsh message to critics of his former head coach, saying those bashing him should be appreciative of everything he did in the Big Apple.
"All yall talking trash about Thibs lame as hell," Hart wrote on his X account. "A different direction was taken but yall should be appreciative for what he did for the team and organization"
Thibodeau did lead the Knicks to heights not seen in many years. After taking over in 2020 the veteran head coach led New York to four playoff appearances in five seasons. The 51 wins recorded this season was the Knicks' best record since 2012-13 and their Eastern Conference finals showing was the organization's first since the Patrick Ewing days. He was unable to win a championship in New York and may never have done it if given the opportunity, but Thibodeau helped bring respectability to a Knicks franchise that was flailing prior to his arrival.
Hart clearly feels that should be appreciated more than any of Thibodeau's flaws.