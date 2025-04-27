SI

Josh Hart Was Honest About Whether He Fouled Tim Hardaway Jr. on Controversial No-Call

Blake Silverman

Hart speaks to reporters after the controversial finish to Game 4 between the Knicks and Pistons
Hart speaks to reporters after the controversial finish to Game 4 between the Knicks and Pistons / Screengrab via @sny_knicks on X/Twitter and SNY
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart got away with some contact on the final shot during a 94–93 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 Sunday, which gave the Knicks a 3–1 series lead. Even though the officials left their whistle in their pocket, Hart knew he may have committed a foul.

The Knicks led by one as the Pistons had a final possession to take the lead and potentially win the game. Detroit's star guard Cade Cunningham missed a midrange jumper near the nail with six seconds remaining, which sent the ball bouncing around and into the hands of Tim Hardaway Jr. for a final shot. Hart ran to contest the attempt and bumped Hardaway as he went up to shoot. The shot fell short, no whistle was blown and the Knicks squeaked out a tough road win.

After the game, Hart was asked about the final play and had an honest admission on the controversial ending.

"Did I make contact with him? Yeah, I made contact with him," Hart said to reporters postgame Sunday via The Athletic's Fred Katz. "Was it legal? I don’t know. We’ll see in the last two minute report.”

The NBA releases "last two minute reports" after an assessment of officiated events that occurred in the last two minutes that were at or within three points at any point during the final frame. The league did in fact deem the no-call incorrect in the report, but that doesn't change the final outcome. And Hart seems to have hinted that he knew he might have gotten away with a decisive foul.

Now, the series heads back to Madison Square Garden as the Pistons' season hangs in the balance.

