Karl-Anthony Towns Had Incredible Late-Game Sequence to Lift Knicks to Game 4 Win
The New York Knicks went into Little Caesars Arena and pulled off a late-game comeback against the Detroit Pistons to steal Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round series on Sunday afternoon, 94-93.
The Knicks now lead the series 3-1 and go back home to Madison Square Garden with an opportunity to close out the upstart Pistons and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Knicks have Karl-Anthony Towns to thank for pulling off the late-game comeback. The Knicks were trailing 93-89 with less than two minutes to play, when Towns took the ball off a Jalen Brunson pass, drove to the basket and made the first of two heroic shots to propel New York to the victory. The first sequence saw Towns falling away on the baseline late in the shot clock and putting in an improbable jumper to pull the Knicks within two.
On the next offensive possession, Towns took the ball on the wing with less than 10 seconds remaining in the shot clock and buried a deep three to give the Knicks a one-point lead. New York's bench couldn't believe the clutch shot by Towns, pulling New York out of the muck in a disjointed offensive possession.
Towns finished with 27 points and nine rebounds.
The Knicks would go on to earn a final stop on the last possession of the game and escaped with a one-point win and 3-1 series lead.