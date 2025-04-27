NBA World Reacts to Chaotic Ending to Game 4 Between Knicks and Pistons
The New York Knicks squeaked out a 94–93 win on the road to take a 3–1 series lead over the Detroit Pistons Sunday. New York's star point guard Jalen Brunson briefly exited the game after he tweaked his right ankle in the third quarter, then returned early in the fourth and went off for 15 points in the final frame.
Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns had an incredible sequence with two difficult shots on back-to-back possessions, scoring the final five points in the game. But the game's ending sent the NBA world into a frenzy, as the Pistons had an opportunity to take the lead and possibly win the game.
Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham missed a midrange shot near the nail, then the ball bounced around and wound up in the hands of Tim Hardaway Jr. for a three-point attempt as time expired. Hardaway may or may not have been fouled on the shot by Knicks wing Josh Hart, but the officials didn't blow their whistle. The frenetic shot fell short and New York held on, sending the series back to Madison Square Garden with the Pistons on the verge of elimination.
Basketball personalities and fans were in disbelief on the no-call:
Whether a foul should have been called or not, Detroit's season now hangs in the balance.